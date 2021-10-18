Police: Rolling Meadows murder suspect, victim previously dated and had a child together

A woman accused of fatally shooting a Rolling Meadows man Thursday after he refused to kiss her had a previous relationship with and shared a child with the victim, police said Monday.

That was the only new detail police disclosed Monday about the killing and suspect Claudia Resendiz-Flores, who's scheduled to appear in court Tuesday facing a charge of first-degree murder.

Resendiz-Flores, 28, is a resident of Des Plaines, but had been living at the apartment of James Jones when the shooting occurred, authorities said.

According to a Cook County prosecutor, Resendiz-Flores was hanging out and drinking with the 29-year-old Jones and Jones' girlfriend in the apartment Thursday night when she asked him for a kiss. Jones refused and instead asked his girlfriend for a kiss, the prosecutor said in court Saturday.

The prosecutor said Resendiz-Flores again asked for kiss, and when Jones refused a second time, she took his gun, which was tucked between couch cushions at the home, and shot him once in the chest, killing him.

A neighbor called 911 after the shooting and Resendiz-Flores was arrested without incident, police said. After her court appearance Saturday, Judge John F. Lyke Jr. ordered Resendiz-Flores held in the Cook County jail without bail pending her scheduled return to court Tuesday.