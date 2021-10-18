 

Police: Rolling Meadows murder suspect, victim previously dated and had a child together

  • Claudia Resendiz-Flores

    Claudia Resendiz-Flores

 
Charles Keeshan
 
 
Updated 10/18/2021 2:37 PM

A woman accused of fatally shooting a Rolling Meadows man Thursday after he refused to kiss her had a previous relationship with and shared a child with the victim, police said Monday.

That was the only new detail police disclosed Monday about the killing and suspect Claudia Resendiz-Flores, who's scheduled to appear in court Tuesday facing a charge of first-degree murder.

 

Resendiz-Flores, 28, is a resident of Des Plaines, but had been living at the apartment of James Jones when the shooting occurred, authorities said.

According to a Cook County prosecutor, Resendiz-Flores was hanging out and drinking with the 29-year-old Jones and Jones' girlfriend in the apartment Thursday night when she asked him for a kiss. Jones refused and instead asked his girlfriend for a kiss, the prosecutor said in court Saturday.

The prosecutor said Resendiz-Flores again asked for kiss, and when Jones refused a second time, she took his gun, which was tucked between couch cushions at the home, and shot him once in the chest, killing him.

A neighbor called 911 after the shooting and Resendiz-Flores was arrested without incident, police said. After her court appearance Saturday, Judge John F. Lyke Jr. ordered Resendiz-Flores held in the Cook County jail without bail pending her scheduled return to court Tuesday.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Prosecutor: Woman shot Rolling Meadows man after he refused a kiss
Related Article
Prosecutor: Woman shot Rolling Meadows man after he refused a kiss
 
Man shot, killed in Rolling Meadows apartment building
Related Article
Man shot, killed in Rolling Meadows apartment building
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 