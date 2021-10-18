Man accused of trying to ransom stolen cellphone arrested

A Chicago man was arrested Sunday, more than a year after police allege he stole a cellphone at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines and then demanded a ransom for its return.

David Newcombe, 60, of the 5500 block of West Flournoy Street, is charged with misdemeanor theft, Des Plaines police said Monday.

The theft occurred in August 2020, after a 34-year-old Milwaukee woman stepped away from a blackjack table, leaving the phone behind, police said.

Newcombe grabbed the phone and left the casino, police allege.

After the theft was reported, authorities learned that Newcombe used the phone to contact a relative of the phone's owner and demand a $200 payment for the phone's return, police said.

Newcombe returned to the casino but fled after being confronted by security. Security personnel knew Newcombe's identity because of previous encounters with him, police said. A warrant for his arrest was issued in January.

Newcombe was arrested Sunday night after being spotted and detained by Elgin police. Court information wasn't available Monday.