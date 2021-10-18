Kane sheriff's department mourns death of retired bloodhound

Kane County sheriff's office bloodhound Erin gives a visitor a good sniff while meeting residents at a National Night Out Event. Erin, who recently retired at age 13, has died. Daily Herald file photo/August 2015

Retired Kane County sheriff's office bloodhound Erin has died, at the age of 13. Courtesy of the Kane County sheriff's office

Erin, a bloodhound who served the Kane County sheriff's office for a decade, has died.

The retired dog was 13 years old.

"We mourn the loss of K-9 Erin, who under the guidance of her handler Sgt. Nick Wolf, served the county and its residents with honor and distinction," Kane County Board Chair Corinne Pierog said in a statement. "We will always be indebted to her for the profound impact she made serving our communities."

Erin was certified in trailing and tracking individuals.

Sgt. Nick Wolf said in a statement that there was no single incident that stood out in his memory because there were so many.

"There have been countless examples over the years and many of the incidents didn't make the press as we were always very sensitive to everyone involved," Wolf said. "She was there at the absolute peak of a crisis such as when we prevented suicides and also helped to give families closure when we recovered the bodies of missing loved ones. Without the dog, those people would have never been found."

She also searched for people suspected of committing crimes, including finding one suspect hiding underneath a porch.