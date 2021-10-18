Fire damages Mundelein manufacturing facility

A fire at Sunday night at a Mundelein manufacturing plant caused about $100,000 in damage and remains under investigation.

Fire Chief Bill Lark said firefighters notified at 8:44 p.m. by the building's fire alarm arrived to find heavy smoke from the building on the 600 block of Tower Road.

It took firefighter nearly an hour to extinguish the blaze because of the size of the building and amount of smoke. No one was inside at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Lark said the building's sprinkler system kept the fire from spreading further than it did.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but does not appear to be suspicious, Lark said.

Firefighters were on scene until just after midnight performing overhaul operations and checking for hot spots.