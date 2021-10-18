Feder: Will we ever hear from Kathy Hart?

Now that Melissa McGurren, Cynthia DeNicolo and two other former employees of WTMX 101.9-FM have alleged mistreatment of women in court filings against morning host Eric Ferguson and the hot adult-contemporary station, will we ever get the inside story from Kathy Hart?

It's been four years since Hart left The Mix without explanation, ending a 21-year run with Ferguson as the most popular morning duo in Chicago radio history.

Her settlement with Hubbard Radio is believed to include a nondisclosure agreement that bars her from discussing her departure.

Now living in Bozeman, Montana, with her son, Allen, Hart has not commented on her former radio partner or the litany of misconduct allegations against him.

The only way Hart might go public about her time at The Mix, according to legal experts, would be if she were compelled under court order to testify in one of the cases against Ferguson and Hubbard Radio.

Ferguson, whose attorneys deny allegations against him, was taken off the air through the end of October.

