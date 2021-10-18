COVID-19 update: Virus has killed 1 of every 500 Illinois residents

Illinois public health officials are reporting 25,470 residents have now died of COVID-19, which amounts to one in every 500 people in the state. Associated Press File Photo/April 21

Illinois has surpassed another grim COVID-19 milestone with the disease now claiming the lives of one in every 500 Illinois residents, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

IDPH officials reported 63 more COVID-19 deaths over the past three days, bringing the state's death toll from the virus to 25,470.

State health officials also report another 2,798 deaths were likely caused by the disease.

IDPH officials are also reporting 5,498 new cases over the past three days, bringing the total number of infections diagnosed statewide to 1,671,275 since the start of the pandemic.

Currently, hospitals throughout Illinois are treating 1,419 COVID-19 patients, 338 of whom are in intensive care, according to IDPH figures.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized has dropped 131 since Friday when Illinois Department of Public Health officials last reported those figures.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 2.0%, the same as it was three days ago. The rate is calculated using the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of tests. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

IDPH officials also reported 81,045 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered over the past three days.

Providers have administered 15,075,110 first, second and booster doses of the vaccine statewide, according to IDPH figures.

IDPH is also reporting 56.3% of the state's 12.7 million residents are now fully vaccinated.