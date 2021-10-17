The Week That Was: More pressure over anesthesiologist shortage, $250,000 for ex-city manager

An advisory board recommended Monday that Advocate Aurora Health provide regular updates to Elgin city leaders about an ongoing shortage of anesthesiologists at Sherman Hospital until the problem is resolved. The Elgin Board of Health move came at the urging of several doctors.

Elgin hospital president responds

Sherman Hospital President Sheri DeShazo said she wanted to "set the record straight" during Wednesday's Elgin City Council meeting. "We regret that this transition has not been as smooth as we hope, and we apologize to our patients, our physicians and our team members," she said. "However, if you walked in the doors of our hospital today, you would see patients getting the care they need."

Rolling Meadows aldermen agreed Tuesday to pay $250,000 to settle the federal employment retaliation lawsuit filed by former City Manager Barry Krumstok. Krumstok will get a third of that amount, and his attorneys will get the other two-thirds. The city's insurance company will cover the amount.

Police Chief John Nowacki is now running day-to-day operations at Rolling Meadows city hall as temporary city manager. His appointment by Mayor Joe Gallo was confirmed Tuesday night in a 6-0 vote by the city council.

A new Hobby Lobby store will open early next year in a portion of the former Sears at Gurnee Mills mall in Gurnee, company officials announced this week. The craft and home decor store will fill a 68,000-square-foot space starting in late January.

Mount Prospect residents would see a hike in water and waste collection rates -- but perhaps not in property taxes -- under a 2022 budget proposal presented to village board and finance commission members Tuesday. The proposal contains an 8% hike in water and sewer rates, and a 3.5% increase in waste collection fees.

In a recent 10-day span, Naperville experienced three robberies, a jewelry store burglary, a report of shots fired and a bomb threat. Despite the optics of the high-profile criminal activity in the city, Interim Police Chief Jason Arres said crime actually is down through September 2021 compared to recent years, including 2020.

Mundelein officials are shelving plans to build a new fire station on the east side of town. Village hall will let a 2018 land agreement with the University of St. Mary of the Lake expire later this month. After considerable study, officials have determined a third station isn't needed now, they said.

Lake County will require about 600 of its employees to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or undergo weekly testing for the virus. The policy was enacted Tuesday by the Lake County Board after a spirited discussion and 16-5 vote that fell mainly along party lines.

Residents would not see a property tax increase from the latest Kane County budget proposal, but they would be helping balance the 2022 budget every time they fill their gas tanks. As of July 1, 2022, the county would increase its local sales tax on gas of 4 cents per gallon by 2 cents per gallon.

The week ahead: Buffalo Grove gas station grows

Buffalo Grove village trustees on Monday will consider a proposal by the owners of the Speedway gas station at 201 N. Milwaukee Ave. to tear down the neighboring two-story office building at 251 N. Milwaukee Ave. to make room for a large station on both sites. The proposal includes a new auto fuel canopy, commercial fueling lanes and a convenience store.

The week ahead: Watch the birdies

Mark Hurley, an environmental educator with the Lake County Forest Preserve District, will lead participants on a journey to find waterfowl, raptors and other migratory species from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve, 1275 Gilgare Lane, Lake Forest. Registration is not required and it's free.

The week ahead: Wildlife center upgrades

DuPage County Forest Preserve commissioners are slated to vote Tuesday on a $1.3 million contract with architects for the next stage of design work on an extensive overhaul of Willowbrook Wildlife Center in Glen Ellyn. Plans call for a new wildlife clinic and visitor center, about a dozen new outdoor animal enclosures, an outdoor classroom and trail improvements.

The week ahead: Public works facility open house in Aurora

The city of Aurora will host an open house for a proposed new public works facility between Liberty and New York streets, near the county line of Kane and DuPage counties. It's between 5 and 7 p.m. Wednesday at the City's Customer Service Center, 3770 McCoy Drive.