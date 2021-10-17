Suburban Skyview: A look at Cumberland Circle after its makeover

Cars and a truck navigate the legendary Cumberland Circle in Des Plaines after major road improvements designed to make it safer. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Cumberland Circle in Des Plaines -- always an adventure -- allows drivers to navigate the intersection of four roads without the assistance of a traffic signal.

Nicknamed "Suicide Circle" by locals, the traffic circle originally was built in 1928 and wasn't technically the European-style roundabout that it often has been called.

What's the difference? Vehicles in a roundabout have the right of way over those entering them, and roundabouts typically are safer with smaller diameters, according to roundaboutresources.org.

Cumberland Circle, located along Golf Road at Wolf Road in Des Plaines. was given a $4.7 million makeover in an effort to improve safety and traffic flow.

Construction started in 2018, and improvements were set to include clearly defined lanes, improved entry angles, well-marked pedestrian crossings set back from the curb, and truck aprons to prevent long vehicles from striking the curb. Construction was completed in November of 2020, Illinois Department of Transportation spokeswoman Maria Castaneda said.

This aerial photo shows the revamped traffic circle, and the light concrete surface bears tire markings from the nearly constant passage of vehicles.

