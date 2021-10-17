Rail crossing work in Naperville begins Oct. 20

The Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway will be performing maintenance work starting this week on the River Road railroad crossing in Naperville.

Work is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, and is expected to be complete by 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, pending weather and unforeseen circumstances.

This work will require a complete closure of the crossing to all traffic and pedestrians. The BNSF will reroute traffic on River Road via a posted detour on Jefferson and Ogden avenues.

Access to destinations near or adjacent to the crossing will be maintained while the work is in progress. Drivers should use caution in the area until the project is complete.