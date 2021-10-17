 

Prosecutor: Woman shot Rolling Meadows man after he refused a kiss

A woman fatally shot a man Thursday when he refused to kiss her -- and instead asked his girlfriend for a kiss -- while the three were hanging out and drinking at their Rolling Meadows home, Cook County prosecutors said at her bond hearing Saturday.

Claudia Resendiz-Flores, 28, had recently moved in with the couple in the Preserve at Woodfield apartment complex at 4700 Arbor Drive, according to prosecutors and Rolling Meadows police.

 

While they were drinking Thursday, Resendiz-Flores asked 29-year-old James Jones for a kiss and became jealous when he refused and instead turned to his girlfriend and asked for a smooch, prosecutors said.

That's when Resendiz-Flores' demeanor changed and she demanded he kiss her again, according to prosecutors.

When Jones refused, Resendiz-Flores took his gun and shot him once in the chest, killing him.

Resendiz-Flores allegedly admitted to shooting Jones and was subsequently charged with first-degree murder. Judge John F. Lyke Jr. ordered Resendiz-Flores held in the Cook County jail without bail. She is expected back in court Tuesday.

