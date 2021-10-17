Power line falls on Bartlett garage, sparks fire

A power line fell on top of the roof of detached garage in Bartlett early Sunday, sparking a fire that damaged the structure. No residents or firefighters were injured. Courtesy of Bartlett Fire District

A power line falling across a garage roof sparked a fire early Sunday morning that damaged a detached garage at a Bartlett residence, fire officials said.

Firefighters from the Bartlett Fire District were called to the home in 100 block of North Hale Avenue in Bartlett at 5:59 a.m. and had the fire under control about 14 minutes later, authorities said.

No civilians or firefighters were injured in the fire, and the residence remained habitable. Damage estimates were not available Sunday.

The cause of the fire was determined by Bartlett Fire District investigators to be accidental.

Twenty firefighters, staffing two fire engines, two ladder trucks and two ambulances responded to the scene, officials said, along with three command officers and a fire investigator. Firefighters from Hanover Park Fire Department responded as part of automatic aid agreements, and Bartlett police assisted at the scene with traffic and crowd control.

Fire officials remind everyone to stay away from downed power lines, as a momentary touch from a power line or an energized building or fence could be lethal.