Police seeking missing Des Plaines man

Des Plaines police are asking for help in locating a 56-year-old man who has been missing since Saturday afternoon.

Patrick Johnson was last seen walking from his residence in Des Plaines at 4 p.m. Saturday. He is described as a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. He has green eyes and a gray ponytail, and was last seen wearing a dark red hoodie, blue jeans and tan Timberland shoes.

Police said Johnson has a condition that places him in danger.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Des Plaines Police Department at (847) 391-5400 or call 9-1-1.