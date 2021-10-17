Police seeking missing Des Plaines man
Updated 10/17/2021 7:53 AM
Des Plaines police are asking for help in locating a 56-year-old man who has been missing since Saturday afternoon.
Patrick Johnson was last seen walking from his residence in Des Plaines at 4 p.m. Saturday. He is described as a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. He has green eyes and a gray ponytail, and was last seen wearing a dark red hoodie, blue jeans and tan Timberland shoes.
Police said Johnson has a condition that places him in danger.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Des Plaines Police Department at (847) 391-5400 or call 9-1-1.
Article Comments
