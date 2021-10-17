Lake County Board to discuss $601.5 million budget

The Lake County Board will hold hearings on the county's proposed $601.5 million spending plan for the 2022 fiscal year on Oct. 26, 27 and 28.

During the hearings, board members will examine the proposed document and make recommendations before a final vote expected Nov. 9. The proposed budget incorporates the recovery of revenues back to pre-pandemic levels.

The public can attend virtually and in person at the Lake County Administrative Building, 18 N. County St., 10th Floor, Waukegan. All board and committee meetings and agendas are available on the county website.