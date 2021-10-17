 

Fall back in time at Schaumburg heritage farm

  • Zacharie Milic of Chicago plays in the hay pile Sunday during the Harvest Celebration at the Volkening Heritage Farm in Schaumburg.

  • Kristina Ivanova, 3, gets help from her grandfather, Valentin, as she navigates on top of stilts Sunday during the Harvest Celebration at the Volkening Heritage Farm in Schaumburg.

  • A brass quartet plays in the Biergarten food court Sunday during the Harvest Celebration at the Volkening Heritage Farm in Schaumburg.

  • Blacksmith demonstrator Ramond Deibert gets assistance forging a hook from visitor Tom Ganev, 8, of Schaumburg during the Harvest Celebration at the Volkening Heritage Farm in Schaumburg on Sunday.

  • Seven-year-old Andrian Aguilar of Elgin uses a yoke to carry two buckets Sunday during the Harvest Celebration at the Volkening Heritage Farm in Schaumburg.

Daily Herald report
Updated 10/17/2021 5:20 PM

Visitors to the Schaumburg Park District's Spring Valley Nature Center and Volkening Heritage Farm took a trip back in time Sunday to see what fall was like for the suburbs' earliest settlers.

The district's annual Harvest Celebration, one of its most popular events ever year, featured hands-on demonstrations of frontier-era and 1880s farm life. Visitors could see demonstrations of cider pressing, blacksmithing, grain threshing and more, and kids could try their hands at crafts and 19th century games.

 

Live string music was performed on two stages and fall fare like taffy apples and roasted earns of corn were available.

