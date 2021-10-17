Fall back in time at Schaumburg heritage farm
Visitors to the Schaumburg Park District's Spring Valley Nature Center and Volkening Heritage Farm took a trip back in time Sunday to see what fall was like for the suburbs' earliest settlers.
The district's annual Harvest Celebration, one of its most popular events ever year, featured hands-on demonstrations of frontier-era and 1880s farm life. Visitors could see demonstrations of cider pressing, blacksmithing, grain threshing and more, and kids could try their hands at crafts and 19th century games.
Live string music was performed on two stages and fall fare like taffy apples and roasted earns of corn were available.
