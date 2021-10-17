Des Plaines rail crossing to close Oct. 26

The Union Pacific Railroad crossing at Algonquin Road in Des Plaines will be closed for repairs starting Oct. 26.

Algonquin Road will be closed to drivers west of Wolf Road starting at 9 a.m., weather permitting.

Detour signs will direct motorists to Mount Prospect Road, Oakton Street and Wolf Road.

The work is expected to be complete by 9 a.m. Oct. 31.