Man shot, killed in Rolling Meadows apartment building

A woman is charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of a 29-year-old man at a Rolling Meadows apartment building Thursday night, according to a police news release.

The gunshot victim was identified as James P. Jones. The suspect, Claudia Resendiz-Florez or Claudia Resendiz-Flores, as being held pending a bond hearing Saturday. Her age and hometown were not included in the release.

Attempts to reach a police spokesperson were unsuccessful Saturday afternoon.

According to the release, police were called at 9:44 p.m. Thursday for a report of shot fired at The Preserve at Woodfield apartment complex, 4700 Arbor Drive. Police found Jones with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police did not clarify whether Jones lived in the apartment building or how the two knew each other, if they did.