 

Hoffman Estates Halloween bash returns after two-year hiatus

  • Lina Stefanyshyn of Hoffman Estates helps her 4-year-old son Danial, dressed in a dinosaur costume, navigate a blowup obstacle course as 3-year-old Asad Ali, also of Hoffman Estates, climbs on the giant course at the Preschool Halloween Bash Saturday at Triphahn Center in Hoffman Estates.

Brian Hill
 
 
Updated 10/16/2021 3:11 PM

Witches, goblins, princesses and a host of costumed children descended on the Triphahn Center Saturday in Hoffman Estates for the Preschool Halloween Bash.

Games, pumpkin decorating and trick-or-treating were just a few of the fun things set up for children 7 years and younger.

 

"The kids just love it," said Natalie Wood, early childhood program manager for the Hoffman Estates Park District.

The event returned after a two-year absence due to COVID.

More than 200 people preregistered for it with more showing up on the day.

Greeted at each stop by a costumed volunteer, children and their parents started the day by trick-or-treating their way around to the gym entrance.

The indoor frivolity then continued with a series of games and giant inflatables.

