Hoffman Estates Halloween bash returns after two-year hiatus
Witches, goblins, princesses and a host of costumed children descended on the Triphahn Center Saturday in Hoffman Estates for the Preschool Halloween Bash.
Games, pumpkin decorating and trick-or-treating were just a few of the fun things set up for children 7 years and younger.
"The kids just love it," said Natalie Wood, early childhood program manager for the Hoffman Estates Park District.
The event returned after a two-year absence due to COVID.
More than 200 people preregistered for it with more showing up on the day.
Greeted at each stop by a costumed volunteer, children and their parents started the day by trick-or-treating their way around to the gym entrance.
The indoor frivolity then continued with a series of games and giant inflatables.