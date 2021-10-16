Barrington's 20th annual Scarecrow Festival brings families together
Updated 10/16/2021 3:51 PM
Spooky Halloween music filled the air welcoming families to the 20th annual Scarecrow Festival Saturday at Barrington's Memorial Park.
Jim Powell of Barrington took advantage of the beautiful fall weather to decorate a pumpkin with his 1 1/2-year-old grandson Merrick Arnold, also of Barrington.
Two-year-old Gemma was all smiles as she and her mom Emily Rosecrans of Barrington stuffed a makeshift scarecrow.
The event, emceed by Bob the DJ, featured free pumpkins, scarecrow decorating, pony rides, face painting, and other family activities throughout the day.
The event was sponsored by the village of Barrington, Barrington Youth & Family Services, Heninen's and Bob the DJ.
Article Comments
