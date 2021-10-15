Sherman regains Level II trauma center designation

The Illinois Department of Public Health has restored Advocate Sherman Hospital's Level II trauma center status.

The Elgin hospital, part of EMS Region 9, lost the designation on Sept. 24 amid a shortage of anesthesiologists after they severed ties with their previous provider at the end of August.

The hospital had gone on bypass, meaning it had to send emergency room patients to other hospitals multiple times before the IDPH action.

In a news release, officials from the hospital thanked their patients, doctors and staff for their patience and flexibility.

"We are pleased to share that the Illinois Department of Public Health has restored our Level II Trauma Center designation, ensuring that our community has access to safe, high-quality trauma care close to home," the release said. "We are proud of our 133-year-long history as one of the region's most trusted health care partners, and we are committed to caring for our patients and our community for generations to come."

Hospital President Sheri DeShazo spoke to city leaders during the public comment portion of Wednesday's city council meeting, saying they hadn't been on bypass since mid-September.

Sherman officials say the hospital will be back at previous anesthesiology staffing levels by early 2022. But several doctors say the administration told them that the target is April.