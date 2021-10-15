Feder: CBS 2 hires former NewsNation forecaster Albert Ramon as chief meteorologist

Fresh from his yearlong stint with Chicago-based cable news network NewsNation, Albert Ramon has been hired as chief meteorologist at WBBM-Channel 2, the CBS-owned station announced today, Robert Feder reports.

"We are thrilled to welcome Albert to the team at CBS Chicago," Jeff Harris, vice president of news, said in a statement. "He is an experienced forecaster who excels in severe weather coverage. We look forward to having him and the other members of our weather team draw on their expertise to keep everyone in Chicago safe and prepared."

Read the full story here.