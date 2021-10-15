 

COVID-19 update: 2,413 new cases, 30 additional deaths, 1,550 hospitalizations

  • So far, 7,150,353 people have been fully vaccinated or 56.1% of Illinois' 12.7 million population.

    So far, 7,150,353 people have been fully vaccinated or 56.1% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Associated Press

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 10/15/2021 12:43 PM

New cases of COVID-19 reached 2,413 Friday with 30 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Patients in the hospital with COVID-19 came to 1,550 as of Thursday night.

 

On Thursday, 29,462 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 27,051.

So far, 7,150,353 people have been fully vaccinated or 56.1% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases inched down to 2% based on a seven-day average. Thursday's rate was 2.1%.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,665,777 and 25,407 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 147,978 virus tests in the last 24 hours.

The federal government has delivered 18,057,435 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 14,994,065 shots have been administered.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 