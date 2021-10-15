COVID-19 update: 2,413 new cases, 30 additional deaths, 1,550 hospitalizations

So far, 7,150,353 people have been fully vaccinated or 56.1% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Associated Press

New cases of COVID-19 reached 2,413 Friday with 30 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Patients in the hospital with COVID-19 came to 1,550 as of Thursday night.

On Thursday, 29,462 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 27,051.

So far, 7,150,353 people have been fully vaccinated or 56.1% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases inched down to 2% based on a seven-day average. Thursday's rate was 2.1%.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,665,777 and 25,407 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 147,978 virus tests in the last 24 hours.

The federal government has delivered 18,057,435 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 14,994,065 shots have been administered.