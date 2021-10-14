Republican congressional candidate switches races, will try to unseat Rep. Lauren Underwood

A Republican congressional candidate who had been seeking Illinois' 16th District seat is changing races and will pursue the 14th District seat now held by two-term Democrat Lauren Underwood of Naperville.

Republican James Marter of Oswego on Wednesday filed a fresh statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission declaring his intent to run in the 14th District. Marter had been among the Republicans challenging U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Channahon for his 16th District seat.

In an email Thursday, Marter said he's changing races because he expects his home will be part of the new boundaries for the 14th District once Illinois' legislative map is completed ahead of the 2022 primary election.

"The reality is, the old 16th is going to be sliced up and any new 16th will likely have little overlap with the old," Marter said.

As for Underwood, Marter said new leadership is needed in Congress to help Illinois.

"Bad federal policies make bad state governance even worse, and Congresswoman Underwood and her party have failed our communities, state and nation," he said in a news release. "Today is the first step to holding her accountable."

An Underwood spokesperson couldn't be reached for comment.

Marter is the first GOP candidate to file paperwork with the FEC in the 14th District race. He unsuccessfully sought the GOP nomination for the seat in 2020, losing the Republican primary to dairy magnate and then-state Sen. Jim Oberweis.

Underwood defeated Oberweis in the general election.

Marter also ran for congress against Kinzinger in 2018 and for U.S. Senate in 2016.

Marter's departure from the 16th District race leaves six GOP candidates there. They are: Kinzinger; Catalina Lauf of Woodstock; Michael Rebresh of Minooka; Jack Lombardi of Manhattan; Teresa Pfaff of Machesney Park; and Geno Young of Chicago.

Marter was coming at Kinzinger from the political right, repeatedly criticizing the congressman for not supporting former President Donald Trump during his second impeachment and on other issues.

Marter is among the Trump loyalists who have said President Joe Biden used fraud to steal the 2020 election despite a lack of evidence.

A software consultant and leader of the Kendall County GOP, Marter has endorsed other controversial stances as well.

On Oct. 8, he retweeted a comment from Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado in which she alleged technology companies are "just another arm of the deep state," a reference to a conspiracy theory that a secret network is running the federal government and other aspects of American society. Marter said "They are!" in his retweet.

Marter has opposed mandatory COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, tweeted support of Trump backer and conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell and called immigration attempts at the U.S. border with Mexico "insurrection and invasion."

Congressional district boundaries are being redrawn based on population changes between the 2010 and 2020 censuses. Illinois' population decreased in that time, and the state will lose a congressional district as a result.

The 14th District now includes parts of seven counties -- Lake, McHenry, DuPage, Kane, Will, DeKalb and Kendall.

The 16th District now includes parts or all of 14 Illinois counties. It stretches from the Far Northwest suburbs and the Rockford area to downstate Ford County.