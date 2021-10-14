Five people injured in St. Charles house fire Wednesday night

Five people were treated for injuries sustained in a St. Charles house fire Wednesday night.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The house is still habitable, but the fire caused approximately $7,500 to the structure and $2,500 to its contents, according to a news release from the St. Charles Fire Department.

At 6:11 p.m., the St. Charles Fire Department was dispatched to 203 Valley View Drive after receiving a report of a fire in the basement of the house. After arriving at the scene at 6:14 p.m., firefighters found moderate smoke inside the first floor, with a fire in a basement bedroom, the release stated.

Firefighters brought the fire under control within six minutes. Five people in the house at the time were transported to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva and treated for their injuries, according to the release.

No firefighters were injured. The St. Charles Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Geneva, Batavia and Elburn fire departments.