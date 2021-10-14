COVID-19 update: 2,481 new cases, 51 more deaths, 1,602 hospitalizations

New cases of COVID-19 reached 2,481 Thursday with 51 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,601 patients with COVID-19 Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, 37,337 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 27,559.

So far, 7,144,033 people have been fully vaccinated or over 56% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 2.1% based on a seven-day average.

The federal government has delivered 17,913,275 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 14,964,603 shots have been administered.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,663,364 and 25,377 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 127,488 virus tests in the last 24 hours.