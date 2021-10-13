Round Lake man identified as Highland Lake drowning victim

Lake County authorities have identified a 42-year-old Round Lake man as the person who died over the weekend after being pulled from Highland Lake unconscious.

Zeeshan Tabassum died as a result of drowning, the Lake County coroner's office reported after an examination Wednesday.

According to Lake County sheriff's police, deputies were called to the Round Lake-area lake at 8:15 a.m. Saturday, after Tabassum went under water and did not resurface.

Authorities said Tabassum, who initially was identified as a Chicago resident, was planning to take a canoe to the middle of the lake. But before he could get inside, the canoe started floating away from the pier where he was launching. Tabassum, who was not wearing a life vest, jumped into the water to retrieve the canoe but didn't resurface, authorities said.

He was pulled from the water unconscious after multiple fire agencies arrive to search the lake, and taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where was pronounced dead.

The coroner's and sheriff's offices are continuing to investigate the death, officials said.