Police: Bartlett woman charged after biting relative, police officer

Bail was set at $25,000 Wednesday for a Bartlett woman who authorities say bit a family member and a police officer, and injured another officer with her fingernails.

Fang Wang, 42, also tried to take an officer's stun gun after she was taken to Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield for an evaluation, police said.

Wang is charged with felony counts of aggravated battery and attempting to disarm a peace officer, as well as misdemeanor counts of domestic battery and obstructing a peace officer, according to police.

The confrontation occurred about 5:15 p.m. at Wang's house on Georgian Place, police said. Officers had gone to the house to investigate a complaint of domestic violence.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, police said.

Wang is next scheduled to appear in DuPage County court on Nov. 5.