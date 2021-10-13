 

Police: Bartlett woman charged after biting relative, police officer

  • Fang Wang, 42, of Bartlett

    Fang Wang, 42, of Bartlett

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 10/13/2021 4:05 PM

Bail was set at $25,000 Wednesday for a Bartlett woman who authorities say bit a family member and a police officer, and injured another officer with her fingernails.

Fang Wang, 42, also tried to take an officer's stun gun after she was taken to Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield for an evaluation, police said.

 

Wang is charged with felony counts of aggravated battery and attempting to disarm a peace officer, as well as misdemeanor counts of domestic battery and obstructing a peace officer, according to police.

The confrontation occurred about 5:15 p.m. at Wang's house on Georgian Place, police said. Officers had gone to the house to investigate a complaint of domestic violence.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, police said.

Wang is next scheduled to appear in DuPage County court on Nov. 5.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 