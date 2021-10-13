Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Elk Grove Village

A 63-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning on Higgins Road in Elk Grove Village, authorities said.

Police said the pedestrian was walking eastbound along the north side of Higgins, near Touhy Avenue, at about 6:15 a.m. when a westbound vehicle struck her and continued driving, according to a news release.

The victim was taken to Amita Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity is being withheld pending family notification.

A description of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian is unknown, but police say it may have front end or passenger side damage.

Higgins Road, between Elmhurst and Landmeier roads, was closed for much of the morning during the crash investigation. It reopened by 11:45 a.m.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation by the police department's traffic unit, and asked that anyone with information about the identity of the vehicle or driver contact investigators at (847) 357-4100.