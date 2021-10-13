'Like what you see in the movies': Good Samaritan saves 72-year-old Aurora man from oncoming train

An Aurora man is alive thanks to a dramatic rescue by a good Samaritan who pulled the 72-year-old from his car just before it was struck by a train, Kane County sheriff's officials said Wednesday.

The man had turned west from Barnes Road in Sugar Grove Township onto the railroad tracks Saturday night. He continued driving with the vehicle's wheels on the outside of the rails before it became lodged on top of the tracks.

A nearby resident and good Samaritan was passing by and saw the vehicle stuck on the tracks with the tires spinning, according to the sheriff's office.

The Samaritan left his vehicle on the side of the road and went to check on the driver. He found the driver was apparently suffering from a medical episode and was unable to move. As the man called 9-1-1, he looked down the tracks and saw an oncoming train.

He unbuckled the driver and pulled him to safety, ultimately tumbling down the side of the tracks just as the train collided with the vehicle.

"It's like what you see in the movies," Sheriff Ron Hain said Wednesday. "We are so fortunate that a good Samaritan was passing by and noticed the truck stuck on the tracks and decided to jump into action."

The man stayed with the driver until deputies arrived a short time later to render aid. No citations have been issued, sheriff's officials said, and deputies do not believe alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor.

Hain said Kane County residents are doing charitable and even courageous things for one another every day.

"It is no surprise that one of our own sprang into action just in time to save another," he said.

Hain said on Wednesday that the 72-year-old man is doing well. While it is unclear if the man is still hospitalized, he was "was awake and talking to the deputies" on the night he was rescued, according to Hain.

The good Samaritan is expected to receive an award during next month's county board meeting.