Higgins Road closed in Elk Grove Village after crash
Updated 10/13/2021 7:54 AM
A portion of Higgins Road in Elk Grove Village is closed between Elmhurst and Landmeier roads after an early morning crash that appears to involve a pedestrian, according to media reports.
WGN News is reporting the area is blocked off by police cars and other emergency vehicles near the Oasis Mobile Home Park.
The crash was reported just after 6 a.m., according to scanner reports on Twitter at the time.
