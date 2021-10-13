 

COVID-19 update: 2,913 new cases, 39 additional deaths, 1,615 hospitalizations

  • Elmhurst Hospital nurse Gretchen Rodriguez cares for a patient with COVID-19. There were 1,615 COVID-19 patients in Illinois hospitals as of Wednesday.

    Elmhurst Hospital nurse Gretchen Rodriguez cares for a patient with COVID-19. There were 1,615 COVID-19 patients in Illinois hospitals as of Wednesday. Courtesy of Elmhurst Hospital

 
Updated 10/13/2021 12:30 PM

New cases of COVID-19 reached 2,913 Wednesday with 39 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Patients in hospital beds with COVID-19 came to 1,615 as of Tuesday night.

 

On Tuesday, 34,079 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 28,950.

The federal government has delivered 17,866,645 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 14,927,266 shots have been administered.

So far, 7,135,387 people have been fully vaccinated or 56% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 2.1% based on a seven-day average, up a notch from 2% on Tuesday.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,660,883 and 25,327 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 105,515 virus tests in the last 24 hours.

