Lake County Board votes to shrink from 21 to 19 seats

The size of the Lake County Board will drop from 21 seats to 19 seats beginning with the 2022 election.

The county board Tuesday approved a resolution setting its size and related aspects required as part of the reapportionment process undertaken every 10 years based on updated census data.

The resolution, approved 20-0 with Julie Simpson of Vernon Hills voting 'present', also upholds current practices: each district will have a single elected member; the board chair will be elected by board members; and compensation will continue to be an annual salary.

Reducing the number of districts was advanced as slightly increasing the potential for minority representation on the board. Tuesday's action was a precursor to redrawing district boundaries, which must be completed by Dec. 31.