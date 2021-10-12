Feder: Alexis McAdams joins Fox News

Alexis McAdams, who's been a per diem reporter at ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7 since 2018, today is expected to be named a New York-based correspondent for Fox News Channel.

McAdams, who grew up in northwest suburban Palatine and graduated from William Fremd High School and Illinois State University, previously worked for Fox/CBS affiliates WXIN/WTTV in Indianapolis and ABC affiliate WTVO in Rockford.

She is the niece of Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart.

"Alexis has done a terrific job here at ABC 7," said Jennifer Graves, vice president of news at ABC 7. "She's excelled at breaking news and at digging into the day's top story. We'll miss the energy and enthusiasm with which she tackled every assignment."

Her last day at ABC 7 was Friday.

