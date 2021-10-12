COVID-19 update: 7,892 new cases, 64 deaths over holiday weekend, 1,646 in hospital Monday

So far, 7,127,426 people have been fully vaccinated or nearly 56% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Rick West | Staff Photographer, April 2021

New cases of COVID-19 reached 7,862 over the holiday weekend with 64 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,646 COVID-19 patients Monday night.

On Monday, 20,199 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 27,307.

Typically COVID-19 data is not announced on the weekend and Monday's holiday also delayed reporting.

There were 1,434 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 31 deaths, 2,718 new cases on Sunday with 16 deaths, 1,783 new cases on Monday with five deaths, and 1,927 on Tuesday with 12 deaths.

The federal government has delivered 17,827,835 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 14,893,187 shots have been administered.

So far, 7,127,426 people have been fully vaccinated or nearly 56% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 2% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,657,970 and 25,288 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 96,693 virus tests in the last 24 hours.