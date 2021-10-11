Severe weather possible for suburbs this afternoon

Meteorologists at the Chicago office of the National Weather Service are warning of potential severe weather moving into the area this afternoon.

The highest risk to most suburbs appears to be between noon and 6 p.m., but some areas could be affected through 10 p.m., according to the most recent forecasts.

The expected storm system has the potential for high winds, hail, heavy rains and potentially tornadoes, meteorologists say.

Wind gusts between 30 mph and 40 mph are expected in some areas.

More rain and the potential for spot thunderstorms are also in the forecast for later this week.