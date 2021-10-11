 

Mundelein residents will pay 2% more for garbage, recycling pickup

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 10/11/2021 12:18 PM

Garbage and recycling collection fees for Mundelein residents are going up 2% effective this month, the village and waste contractor Groot Industries announced.

Under the new fee structure, unlimited curbside collection is going from $23.38 a month to $23.85. For seniors, the rate will go from $21.04 to $21.46. The fee for limited collection is rising from $19.22 to $19.60, and $17.30 to $17.65 for seniors.

 

The recycling only fee will rise from $8.17 a month to $8.33, and refuse stickers will increase from $2.75 to $2.81.

For residents of multifamily units, the fee is going from $9.49 per unit to $9.68.

For yard waste collection, an annual subscription will rise from $110.43 to $112.64, and yard waste stickers are increasing from $2.75 to $2.81.

Residents who have questions can call Groot Customer Service at (877) 404-7668.

