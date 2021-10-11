Illinois' COVID-19 case rate is the 10th-lowest nationally

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 54.2% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated, placing the state 24th in the nation. Daily Herald FILE PHOTO

Illinois has one of the lowest per capita COVID-19 infection rates in the country, though the rate remains much higher than it was four months ago.

Illinois' infection rate is 151.9 cases for every 100,000 residents over the past week. That puts Illinois 10th-lowest among the 50 states, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures.

Nationally, the rate is 195.3 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days.

Comparatively, at the end of June, Illinois' weekly per capita infection rate was just 12.3 new cases for every 100,000 residents.

Illinois is also testing at a much higher rate than other locations, ranking sixth in the country over the past week with 5,007 tests for every 100,000 residents, according to CDC records.

The national rate is 2,668 tests per 100,000 residents for the week. Only Rhode Island, Vermont, Massachusetts, New York and Minnesota have higher per capita testing rates than Illinois.

Illinois' per capita infection rate is lower than all five border states.

While Missouri is close to Illinois' infection rate at 152 new cases for every 100,000 residents this week, the state is recording only 2,373 tests for every 100,000 residents. That's less than half of what Illinois is doing.

Indiana's infection rate is at 244.5 new cases for every 100,000 residents, while it's 292.2 in Iowa, 333.3 in Kentucky and 358.4 in Wisconsin, according to the CDC figures.

The border states lack indoor masking requirements, and some do not require students to wear masks at school. Illinois requires masks for those over age 2 in indoor public spaces and requires everyone to wear masks in schools.

Illinois Department of Public Health officials have urged eligible residents to get vaccinated, particularly those living near border states where they are at a greater risk of being exposed to someone with the virus.

Still, CDC figures show only 54.2% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated. The state ranks 24th in the nation and below the national rate of 56.4%.

The CDC vaccination rate for Illinois is slightly lower than what IDPH is reporting, likely due to a change in population figures.

Wisconsin and Iowa are reporting higher fully vaccinated rates at 57.1% and 54.5%, respectively.

In Kentucky, 53.3% of residents are fully vaccinated. Fewer than 50% of residents in Missouri and Indiana are fully vaccinated, according to CDC figures.

Vermont leads the nation with 70.2% of its population fully vaccinated. West Virginia has the lowest rate of fully vaccinated residents at just 40.7%, CDC data shows.