Electricity supply changes in Hoffman Estates

Some Hoffman Estates residents and small businesses who had been receiving their electricity through Eligo Energy will instead be switching back to ComEd, village officials say.

The change is being made due to disruptions in the electricity supply markets, and about 2,300 residential and small business accounts will be affected, according to the village.

There will be no impact to electric rates as a result of these changes, and bills will continue to be delivered by ComEd as normal.

Eligo is the third-party electricity supplier for the village's Renewable Energy Aggregation Program, which was enacted in 2020. The village receives Renewable Energy Certificates representing consumption of 50% green energy for residents' power use. Whether served by ComEd or Eligo, the net effect -- pricing and green energy -- is identical for all.

For more information on the program, visit https://tinyurl.com/wet2ac3u.