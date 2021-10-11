Driver ran after crashing stolen motorcycle, Antioch authorities say

Antioch police are investigating after the driver of a stolen motorcycle fled following a crash Sunday evening.

Officers responded just before 6 p.m. to the area of North Avenue and Drom Court, according to a news release from the village.

The driver fled on foot, and the motorcycle, which had been reported stolen out of Chicago, was found in a nearby yard.

The Lake County sheriff's office, the Lake Villa Police Department and a Wheeling police dog searched the area but were unable to locate the driver.

Anyone with information should call Antioch police at (847) 395-8585.