Authorities looking for Audi involved in Indian Creek hit-and-run
Updated 10/11/2021 4:28 PM
The Lake County sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle that struck and critically injured a pedestrian Saturday in Indian Creek.
The vehicle is described as a white Audi Q5 or Q7 made from 2007 to 2017 with minor front-end damage and a missing passenger's-side mirror.
Anyone with information should call the sheriff's office at (847) 549-5200.
