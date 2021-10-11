Authorities looking for Audi involved in Indian Creek hit-and-run

The Lake County sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle that struck and critically injured a pedestrian Saturday in Indian Creek.

The vehicle is described as a white Audi Q5 or Q7 made from 2007 to 2017 with minor front-end damage and a missing passenger's-side mirror.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff's office at (847) 549-5200.