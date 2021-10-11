Aurora girl goes missing

Aurora police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen.

Annaliyah Grant, 13, was last seen wearing a sweater, black sweatpants, black Air Force 1 shoes, and a blue, black and pink backpack. She is described as standing about 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Annaliyah's whereabouts should call 911 or (630) 256-5900.