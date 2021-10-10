Track legend Joyner-Kersee teaches young athletes in Elk Grove Village

Olympians David Kendziera, left, of Mount Prospect, and Jackie Joyner-Kersee work with AJ Wittersheim, 9, of Elk Grove Village, on Sunday during the RunJumpThrow Experience at Elk Grove High School. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Olympic track and field star Jackie Joyner-Kersee works one-on-one with Christian Griffin, 8, of Elk Grove Village, during the RunJumpThrow Experience on Sunday at Elk Grove High School. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Olympians Jackie Joyner-Kersee and David Kendziera, of Mount Prospect, get introduced during the RunJumpThrow Experience held Sunday at Elk Grove High School. The event, sponsored by Elk Grove Village and USA Track & Field, gave kids the chance to work with Olympians on track and field fundamentals. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Six-time Olympic medal winner Jackie Joyner-Kersee works with Sara Judge, 9, of Elk Grove Village during the RunJumpThrow Experience on Sunday at Elk Grove High School. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

If you want to be the best, why not learn from the best.

That was the idea that brought a group of young athletes to Elk Grove High School on Sunday for a track-and-field clinic led by six-time Olympic medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee.

Joyner-Kersee joined several members of the U.S. Olympic team that competed this summer in Tokyo teaching youngsters running, jumping and throwing skills during the special program hosted by Elk Grove Village and USA Track & Field.

"I love seeing the joy of them participating," Joyner-Kersee said. "And them having fun!"

Among the other Olympians taking part was David Kendziera, a Mount Prospect resident who competed in the 400-meter hurdles in Tokyo.

The U.S. track and field team was one of three squads Elk Grove Village sponsored at this year's Olympics, along with the triathlon and wrestling teams.

Members of that wrestling team will be in town Oct. 30 for a closed clinic with young wrestlers from Elk Grove and Conant high schools, as well as feeder elementary schools.