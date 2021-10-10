Gurnee utility billing system will be down starting Tuesday for upgrade
Updated 10/10/2021 4:25 PM
The village of Gurnee will be implementing an upgrade to its utility billing software starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday and continuing until 4 p.m. Friday.
During this time, access to review and pay water and sewer bills will be unavailable. Online payments will resume at the end of the upgrade period Friday.
During the system upgrade, payments can be made by mail or in person at village hall with cash or check.
For information or to have questions answered, contact the Finance Division at (847) 599-7500.
Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.