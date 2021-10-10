Gurnee utility billing system will be down starting Tuesday for upgrade

The village of Gurnee will be implementing an upgrade to its utility billing software starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday and continuing until 4 p.m. Friday.

During this time, access to review and pay water and sewer bills will be unavailable. Online payments will resume at the end of the upgrade period Friday.

During the system upgrade, payments can be made by mail or in person at village hall with cash or check.

For information or to have questions answered, contact the Finance Division at (847) 599-7500.