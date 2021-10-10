Glenbard Parent Series turns to 'finding joy'

The Glenbard Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will present "What Makes Humans Happy: Strategies for Finding Joy Today" with Laurie Santos at 6 p.m. Wednesday on Zoom.

Go to glenbardgps.org for the link to the webinar.

Santos will present practical, scientifically validated techniques for living a more satisfying life. She will highlight misconceptions people have about what makes life satisfying and explain how their minds lie to them about what will make them happy. Participants will discover simple best practices to improve mental well-being and learn what to strive for to live a happier, more fulfilling life.

Santos is an expert on human cognition, with a focus on accomplishing behavioral change through positive psychology. She is a professor at Yale University. She also has a podcast, The Happiness Lab.

Visit glenbardgps.org for more information.