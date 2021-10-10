Body found in water in Elgin remains unidentified

A body recovered from the water Saturday morning near the intersection of Trout Park Boulevard and Sherwood Avenue in Elgin remains unidentified, authorities said Sunday.

"We don't even know if it is male or female just yet," Elgin police Sgt. Heather Lencioni said.

Lencioni said a forensic pathologist will assist the Kane County Coroner's office with the identification. The coroner's office is closed on Monday for the Columbus Day holiday, so the investigation will resume on Tuesday, when the coroner will conduct an autopsy, she added.

Police and paramedics called to the scene at 10:14 a.m. Saturday recovered the body, according to a news release from Elgin Police Department. The identity of the person and cause of death were not immediately apparent, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked call police at (847) 289-2600 or send an anonymous text to 847411 and include "ElginPD" at the beginning.