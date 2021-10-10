Arlington Heights to host Community Open House Oct. 16
Updated 10/10/2021 4:26 PM
Arlington Heights is hosting a Community Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, featuring the village's police, fire and public works departments.
The event will take place at Arlington Heights police and fire stations on Sigwalt Street, just east of Arlington Heights Road.
Visitors will be able to get up close to village vehicles, meet village staff, and learn about public safety at this free and fun event.
