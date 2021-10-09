Man who went into Highland Lake and didn't resurface in critical condition

A 42-year-old Chicago man was in critical condition Saturday morning after being pulled unconscious from Highland Lake in unincorporated Round Lake.

Lake County sheriff's deputies responded at about 8:15 a.m. to 34481 North Circle Drive for a report of a man who went into the lake but didn't resurface.

Sheriff's Lt. Chris Covelli said the man was going to take a canoe into the middle of the lake but before he could get inside the canoe, it started floating away from the pier where he was launching.

The man jumped into the water to retrieve the canoe but didn't surface. He was not wearing a life vest, Covelli said.

Multiple fire agencies searched for the man. He was pulled from the water, unconscious and taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Covelli said.

Foul play is not suspected but the investigation is ongoing, he added.