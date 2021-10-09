Crowds pack Cantigny Park's Fall Festival in Wheaton
The return of Cantigny Park's Fall Festival caused a traffic jam in both directions along Winfield Saturday in Wheaton.
The craft fair at the annual event featured around 50 arts and crafts, food, jewelry and bath and body supply vendors situated along a tree-lined pathway.
Live music, hayrides, a pumpkin-painting craft area for kids, and a "giant" scarecrow on stilts also were part of the attractions.
"We also have an inflatable boot camp for kids that's run by the 1st Division Museum," said Amanda Goossens, visitor services information specialist.
Orange-painted, metal jack-o'-lanterns made from repurposed helium tanks were one of the more popular craft items. They were being sold at James and Elena Witkowski's Patriot-Metal Works booth.
Goossens said between 2,000 and 3,000 visitors were expected to attend the festival.
Last year's event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
"It's really nice to have it back in full sing," Goossens said.