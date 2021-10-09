Crowds pack Cantigny Park's Fall Festival in Wheaton

Frankie Decola, 2, of Sugar Grove, decorates a pumpkin during Cantigny Park's Fall Festival Saturday in Wheaton. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Mateo Munoz, 4-1/2, of Plano, makes his way through the inflatable boot camp during Cantigny Park's Fall Festival Saturday in Wheaton. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Families make their way through the craft fair during Cantigny Park's Fall Festival Saturday in Wheaton. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

James and Elena Witkowski of Patriot-Metal Works sell helium tanks repurposed into decorated jack-o'-lanterns during Cantigny Park's Fall Festival Saturday in Wheaton. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Pumpkins carved from fallen trees decorate the grounds at Cantigny Park's Fall Festival Saturday in Wheaton. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Matt Appel of Lombard and his daughter, Claire, 2, and son Brandon, 7, visit with the giant scarecrow during Cantigny Park's Fall Festival Saturday in Wheaton. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

The return of Cantigny Park's Fall Festival caused a traffic jam in both directions along Winfield Saturday in Wheaton.

The craft fair at the annual event featured around 50 arts and crafts, food, jewelry and bath and body supply vendors situated along a tree-lined pathway.

Live music, hayrides, a pumpkin-painting craft area for kids, and a "giant" scarecrow on stilts also were part of the attractions.

"We also have an inflatable boot camp for kids that's run by the 1st Division Museum," said Amanda Goossens, visitor services information specialist.

Orange-painted, metal jack-o'-lanterns made from repurposed helium tanks were one of the more popular craft items. They were being sold at James and Elena Witkowski's Patriot-Metal Works booth.

Goossens said between 2,000 and 3,000 visitors were expected to attend the festival.

Last year's event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

"It's really nice to have it back in full sing," Goossens said.