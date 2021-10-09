Chicago parks superintendent resigns after Lightfoot says he should be fired
Updated 10/9/2021 10:16 PM
Chicago Park District Superintendent Michael Kelly resigned Saturday night, hours after Mayor Lori Lightfoot called on the park district's board of commissioners to fire him over his handling of allegations of sexual harassment and abuse involving park district lifeguards.
Kelly said he sent his resignation to park district board President Avis LaVelle Saturday night.
"It has been an honor to steward this extraordinary organization for the past ten years," Kelly wrote in his letter. "It has also been an honor to serve Chicagoans as a public servant for the past 27 years. I have always had the best interests of our patrons and our employees at heart."
