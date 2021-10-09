Body recovered from water in Elgin

Elgin authorities recovered a body from the water Saturday morning at the intersection of Trout Park Boulevard and Sherwood Avenue.

Police and paramedics arrived on the scene at 10:14 a.m. and recovered the body, which hasn't been identified yet, according to a news release from Elgin Police Department.

Detectives are on the scene investigating.

The cause of death is unclear and will be determined by the Kane County Coroner's Office, the release said.

Anyone with information should call police at (847) 289-2600 or send an anonymous text to 847411 and include "ElginPD" in the beginning.