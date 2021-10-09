Authorities seek information on driver, vehicle that critically injured Glenview man early Saturday

Lake County authorities seek information on the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a Glenview man early Saturday.

Lake County authorities are seeking the driver of a white Audi SUV that left the area after striking and critically injuring a 22-year old Glenview man early Saturday in Indian Creek near Vernon Hills.

Lake County sheriff's deputies, responding to a report of a person down at about 2:10 a.m., found the man unconscious man in the road on the 200 block of Route 45, according to sheriff's Lt. Chris Covelli.

The man, whose identity was not released was walking on or near the roadway when he was struck, Covelli said. He was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries.

Investigators believe the man was struck by a white Audi SUV traveling southeast on Route 45. The driver didn't stop after striking the man, Covelli said.

Anyone who sees a white Audi SUV with new front-end damage or has information about the crash or driver should call the sheriff's office at (847) 549-5200.

Authorities urge the Audi driver to come forward.